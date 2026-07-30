EU starts five-year review of key environmental agencies' impact and efficiency

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The European Commission has opened a call for evidence to support its evaluation of the European Environment Agency (EEA) and the European Environment Information and Observation Network (EIONET) covering the period 2022 to 2026.

The feedback is open until 21 September 2026, the Commission announced on Thursday.

The evaluation takes place every five years and is being conducted under the Commission’s Better Regulation framework and the Common Approach on EU decentralised agencies.

It will assess performance over 2022–2026, including effectiveness and efficiency in delivering outputs, and examine how relevant and coherent the agencies’ work has been with EU environmental policy priorities.

The EEA is an EU decentralised agency that provides information on the state of Europe’s environment by collecting, validating and assessing data from national sources, and producing analyses on environment and climate.

What EIONET does

EIONET is a partnership network linked to the EEA that includes around 400 national institutions across 40 countries

The network gathers environmental data, builds knowledge and provides advice to policymakers across Europe.