EU's electric car registrations soar 30%, reversing previous year's decline

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New registrations of battery-only electric passenger cars in the EU rose to 1.89 million in 2025, up 29.7% from 2024.

The increase followed a fall in 2024, when new battery-only electric car registrations declined by 6.0% compared with 2023 to 1.46 million, Eurostat informed on Friday.

The total number of battery-only electric passenger cars on EU roads reached 7.59 million in 2025, up 31.5% from a fleet of 5.77 million in 2024.

Battery-only electric cars are vehicles powered solely by an electric motor and battery, without a petrol or diesel engine.

Hybrids rise while diesel and petrol fall

Plug-in hybrid cars — which can be charged from an external power source as well as using a conventional engine — recorded 1.03 million new registrations in 2025, up 34.2% compared with 2024, Eurostat said.

New registrations of non-plug-in hybrids grew by 13.4% to 3.62 million in 2025, exceeding the number of any other type of new car registered.

Registrations of new pure diesel passenger cars fell by 22.0% to 1.07 million in 2025, while pure petrol passenger cars declined by 18.4% to 2.98 million.