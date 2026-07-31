EU measures ripple beyond borders as allies act against Russia-linked actions

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Several European countries outside the EU have said they will align with new EU sanctions targeting people and organisations linked to actions undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The measures were set out in Council Decision (CFSP) 2026/1780, adopted on 17 July 2026, according to a statement issued Thursday night on behalf of the EU by High Representative Kaja Kallas.

Restrictive measures — the EU’s term for sanctions such as asset freezes and travel bans — were imposed on one person and five entities.

The decision targets those deemed responsible for actions undermining or threatening Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, including through involvement in Russia’s military-industrial complex.

Countries align with the EU decision

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine said they align themselves with the Council Decision, the EU said.

Those countries said they will ensure their national policies conform to the decision.

The EU said it had taken note of the commitment and welcomed it.