EU backs €59m Slovenian battery storage plan to boost energy security

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The European Commission has approved a €59 million Slovenian state aid scheme to support new battery energy storage systems.

Slovenia notified the Commission of the scheme under the Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework, known as CISAF, which was adopted on 25 June 2025, the Commission announced on Friday.

The funding is intended to support the installation of at least 370 MWh of new storage capacity — a measure used to describe how much electricity storage a battery system can deliver over time.

The scheme will support the construction of new stand-alone battery electricity storage systems through direct grants.

The aid amount will be set by Slovenia based on the investment costs of each project.

Funding will come from the EU’s Just Transition Fund and the ETS Modernisation Fund.

How the scheme fits EU state aid rules

The Commission said it assessed the measure under EU state aid rules and concluded it met the conditions set out in CISAF.

It noted that support will be granted through a scheme with an estimated volume and budget, based on the investment cost of each supported project, and awarded before 31 December 2030.

The non-confidential version of the decision will be published under case number SA.122160 in the Commission’s state aid register once confidentiality issues have been resolved.

“More storage capacity will enable better integration of the renewable energy sources in the power system and help ensure security of electricity supply for Slovenians,” Teresa Ribera, the Commission’s Executive Vice-President for Clean, Just and Competitive Transition, said.