New EU rules mandate affordable repairs for everyday goods, tackling waste crisis

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New EU rules designed to make it easier for people to get everyday goods repaired instead of replaced have started to apply from today.

The Right to Repair Directive, which entered into force in July 2024, allows consumers to ask for repairs to certain broken products — including smartphones, washing machines and fridges — even after the legal guarantee has expired, the Commission stressed in a release on Friday.

Manufacturers must offer repairs at a “reasonable” price and within a “reasonable” timeframe, and publish clear information online about repair services and indicative prices.

They must not refuse repairs or use practices that prevent or deter consumers from seeking them, and must make spare parts accessible and affordable.

Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, said the changes were intended to support “smart, repairable, and circular” products and reduce reliance on imported raw materials.

What changes for consumers and governments

EU member states are required to encourage repairs, including through measures such as vouchers or repair funds, the Commission said.

The Commission is also developing a European online repair platform intended to help consumers find repair services nearby.