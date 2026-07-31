Belgium receives €567m EU payout for post-pandemic reforms and investments

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Belgium has received €567 million from the European Commission under its fourth payment request through the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility — the EU’s main funding tool under the post-pandemic NextGenerationEU programme — pays out money once agreed reforms and investments have been completed, the Commission noted in a release on Friday.

It said the latest payment followed Belgium’s fourth request, submitted on 19 December 2025 and approved by the Commission on 2 July 2026, before the funds were disbursed.

Belgium has now received 69% of its total €5.26 billion allocation from the facility.

What the latest payment covers

The payment supports measures linked to sustainable mobility and biodiversity, including the construction of “ecoducts” — wildlife crossings or green bridges — according to the Commission.

It also covers reforms and investments on energy efficiency and the clean transition, including rules to streamline environmental assessment procedures and planning requirements for wind farms.

The funding includes work on digitalisation and public sector modernisation, including the creation of a database on court proceedings with information such as new, closed and pending cases and average lead times.

Other measures supported include initiatives on social inclusion, such as ensuring an adequate minimum pension, as well as skills development for jobseekers and workers through training and testing.