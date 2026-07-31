€896m in EU money unlocked for Bulgaria, but key measures remain in limbo

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Bulgaria has received €896 million from the European Commission after meeting a set of agreed reform and investment measures under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The payment relates to Bulgaria’s fourth request for funding under the scheme, which is part of the EU’s NextGenerationEU recovery programme, the Commission said in a statement on Friday.

Bulgaria submitted the request on 2 April 2026 for a total of €1.1 billion, and the Commission partially approved it on 18 June 2026.

The Commission stated that the latest disbursement follows work on measures linked to the rule of law and the business environment, including anti-corruption steps to introduce an Anti-corruption Commission described as politically and financially independent, and new rules to regulate lobbying activities.

It also cited support for nearly 1,400 household solar domestic hot water systems or small photovoltaic systems that generate electricity.

Funding still on hold for some measures

Some of the requested money has not yet been released because further steps are needed on three items: legislation on public transport, legislation on water supply and sewerage, and support for the cultural sector, the Commission said.

It added that the funds paid out were approved after the Council gave a favourable opinion and the Commission adopted the corresponding payment decisions.

With the latest payment, Bulgaria has received 68% of its total €6.17 billion allocation under the Recovery and Resilience Facility.