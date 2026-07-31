Denmark becomes first EU nation to complete recovery fund plan, securing €1.63b

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Denmark has received a final €359 million payment from the European Commission, completing all disbursements under the country’s Recovery and Resilience Facility plan.

The money was paid under Denmark’s fifth and final payment request within the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) — an EU funding scheme set up under NextGenerationEU — after the Council approved the disbursement and the Commission adopted the payment decision, the EU executive announced on Friday.

The Commission said the funds are released only after agreed milestones and targets linked to reforms and investments have been met.

The latest payment covers measures including efforts to cut CO2 emissions from agriculture through investment in climate technologies such as biorefineries, and removing peatlands from agricultural use.

It also includes support for the shift away from fossil fuels in road transport and private housing, including reduced registration fees for more than 250,000 zero-emission cars between 2021 and 2025 and a reduced electricity tax for households charging electric vehicles at home.

Heat pumps, home renovations and training support

Energy-efficiency measures backed by the plan include replacing oil burners or gas furnaces in nearly 28,000 households with heat pumps or district heating connections, and energy renovation works in more than 11,500 homes such as installing energy-efficient windows and improving insulation, according to the Commission.

The plan also includes support for vocational education and training institutions as part of initiatives described as strengthening economic resilience and sustainable growth.

Denmark submitted its fifth payment request on 21 May 2026, and the Commission approved it on 30 June 2026.

Denmark has now received 100% of its €1.63 billion allocation under the RRF, becoming the first EU member state to receive all grants linked to its plan ahead of the end-of-2026 deadline.