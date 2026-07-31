EU releases €41m as Slovenia closes in on recovery funding finish line

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The European Commission has disbursed €41 million to Slovenia after approving the country’s sixth payment request under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) is the main funding tool under NextGenerationEU, the EU’s post-pandemic recovery programme, and pays out money when agreed targets and reforms are completed, the Commission announced on Friday.

It added the payment followed the completion of milestones and targets linked to Slovenia’s national recovery and resilience plan.

The Commission said the money will support work including the rollout of e-health services, such as new functions in the national telemedicine system to allow remote communication between patients and doctors and between doctors.

It added that the funding also covers energy-efficiency upgrades — including air-conditioning and ventilation systems — in 22 municipal buildings totalling more than 40,000 square metres, mainly schools and kindergartens.

Reforms linked to reducing long-term unemployment are also included in the measures supported by the payment.

Total disbursements reach 87%

Slovenia submitted its sixth payment request on 27 March 2026, and it was approved by the Commission on 9 June 2026.

The latest disbursement brings Slovenia’s total RRF funding received to 87% of its €2.08 billion allocation.

Under the EU-wide timetable, all RRF-funded reforms and investments must be completed by 31 August 2026, with payment requests due by 30 September 2026 and payments carried out by 31 December 2026.