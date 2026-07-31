EU asylum support shows stark disparities as inclusion tied to reception rules

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Early integration support for people seeking asylum in Europe is widely available but varies sharply between countries in who can access it and what it includes,.

The summary, produced through the European Migration Network (EMN), covers “early integration measures” offered to applicants for international protection while their asylum claim is still being processed — before a final decision is made, the European Commission reported on Friday.

It draws on contributions from 25 EMN national contact points across 23 member countries, plus Serbia and Ukraine.

Language classes, civic and cultural orientation, and help to prepare for work are the most common forms of support, the Commission said.

These activities are typically free, and participation is voluntary in most countries.

Where elements are compulsory, such as language or civic courses, they are usually tied to reception rules for people accommodated in asylum and reception systems.

Some countries target the support at specific groups — such as vulnerable applicants — rather than offering it to everyone, it said. Early integration measures are mainly coordinated at national level, often led by ministries or national reception agencies, with local authorities and non-governmental organisations also involved.

Tailored help, communication and monitoring

Sixteen EMN member countries and Serbia adapt early integration measures based on factors such as age, gender, vulnerability, qualifications or educational level, with targeted support for children, women, unaccompanied minors and vulnerable people, according to the summary.

Information about available support is usually provided through national reception or housing structures in 22 member countries and Serbia.

Communication tools include websites and social media, printed leaflets and brochures, and word-of-mouth among applicants.

Countries also reported practical difficulties in delivering these measures, including funding constraints, staff shortages, fragmented organisation, long waiting times, fluctuating arrival numbers and hostility from parts of local communities.

Most countries rely on indirect monitoring or broader integration evaluations to assess how well early integration measures work, while Latvia and Germany were the only two to report systematic approaches.