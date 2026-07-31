EU’s €93b US import measures suspended indefinitely after political breakthrough

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EU rebalancing measures targeting up to €93 billion of imports from the United States will remain suspended without an end date.

The measures were adopted last summer in response to US threats of very high tariffs on EU exports, and were designed to apply if no negotiated solution was reached, the European Commission said.

The package covered €93 billion of EU imports from the US and included an export restriction affecting €95 million of EU exports to the US.

The suspension follows a meeting between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump in Turnberry on 27 July 2025 and a political arrangement announced afterwards, which avoided the tariff increases.

Review clause and legal basis

The Commission will keep the suspension under “continuous review” and can reactivate the measures at any time if it considers this necessary to defend EU interests.

A new Commission implementing regulation will continue an earlier suspension put in place by Regulation 2026/295, which had been due to expire on 6 August 2026.

The original rebalancing measures were adopted on 24 July 2025 under Implementing Regulation 2025/1564.