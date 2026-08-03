Residential burglaries in EU rise from decade-low in 2021 despite overall drop

Credit: Unsplash

Police-recorded residential burglaries across the EU fell by 38.1% over the past decade, with 721,876 cases recorded in 2024.

Police recorded 1.20 million burglary offences in total in 2024, with burglaries of private residential premises accounting for 60.3% of the overall figure, Eurostat reported on Monday.

Compared with 2023, total burglaries fell by 2.6% (down 32,589 cases), while residential burglaries dipped by 0.5% (down 3,736).

Over the longer term, total burglaries declined by 35.4% in 2024 compared with 2014, falling from 1.86 million cases to 1.20 million.

Lowest point in 2021

Burglaries reached their lowest level of the decade in 2021, when 1.1 million offences were recorded by police, Eurostat said.

Residential burglaries followed a similar pattern, dropping from 1.17 million in 2014 to 721,876 in 2024, and hitting a decade low of 642,244 in 2021 before rising again in the following two years.