EU approves €20m aid for Italian farmers and fishers hit by crisis

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The European Commission has approved a €20 million state aid scheme for agricultural, fishing and aquaculture companies in Italy’s Friuli Venezia Giulia region facing higher fuel and fertiliser costs linked to the Middle East crisis.

The measure will run until 31 December 2026 and is being approved under the Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework — a set of EU rules adopted on 29 April 2026 that allows governments to grant time-limited support in response to the crisis, the Commission announced on Monday.

Support will be provided through direct grants and subsidised loans, it added.

Payments will be calculated based on the size of land used for primary agricultural production and estimated fuel consumption for fishery and aquaculture production, and will be capped at €50,000 per beneficiary.

The aid will be paid by the autonomous region of Friuli Venezia Giulia.

How the EU assessed the scheme

The Commission assessed the measure under EU State aid rules, including Article 107(3)(c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU, which allows member states to support certain economic activities under conditions set by the bloc.

It said the scheme meets the conditions set out in the temporary framework, including that it has a clear estimated budget and provides temporary support for companies active in primary production.

Non-confidential versions of the decision will be published under case number SA.123315 in the Commission’s State aid register.