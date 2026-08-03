EU clears Taiwan wind energy merger, citing minimal impact on competition

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The European Commission has approved the acquisition of joint control of Formosa 2 International Investment Co., Ltd in Taiwan by Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board and UK-based JERA Nex bp Limited.

The deal involves Formosa 2, a company linked to the offshore wind sector in Taiwan, the Commission informed on Monday.

The Commission cleared the transaction under the EU Merger Regulation, which sets out how Brussels reviews larger mergers and acquisitions that may affect competition in Europe.

Case details

The EU executive declared that the acquisition would not raise competition concerns because it would have a limited impact on the European Economic Area — the EU plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway — and was assessed under the simplified merger review procedure.

Further information is available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12532.