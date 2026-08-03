EU clears Oman water deal, citing minimal competition risks in Europe

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has cleared Iv3 Aqua Holding and Rakiza GP I’s acquisition of joint control of Oman’s Majis Industrial Services under the EU Merger Regulation.

Iv3 Aqua Holding is based in Denmark and is ultimately solely controlled by A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Fond til almene Formaal, the Commission said in a release on Monday.

Rakiza GP I is based in Guernsey and is a fund ultimately jointly controlled by the Oman Investment Authority and UK-based Equitix Investment Management Ltd.

The deal relates mainly to water supply, desalination and wastewater management in a specific region in Oman.

Limited impact in Europe

The Commission said it found the transaction would not raise competition concerns because of its limited impact on the European Economic Area, which includes EU countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

The case was assessed under the simplified merger review procedure, a faster process used for transactions that are unlikely to cause competition problems.

Further details are available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12535.