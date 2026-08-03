€150m EU-backed funding to bolster Puglia’s infrastructure, healthcare

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The European Investment Bank has signed a first €50 million tranche of a wider €150 million financing package for Italy’s Region of Puglia.

The funding is intended to support an investment programme worth about €2.34 billion, covering areas including territorial development, natural resources, healthcare, education, transport, water, waste and energy, the EIB said in a statement on Monday.

The operation is linked to selected investments under Puglia’s 2021–2027 Regional Programme financed by the European Regional Development Fund — an EU fund used to support regional development — as well as a separate Government–Region of Puglia Cohesion Agreement backed by regional and national resources.

EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti stated that the financing would support projects aimed at improving essential services, social infrastructure, sustainable mobility, natural resource management and climate resilience.

What projects and impacts are expected

The programme’s expected results include redeveloping or building water, social, healthcare, education and transport infrastructure, alongside stronger protection against droughts and floods, the EIB said.

Improved healthcare services are expected for around 2 million beneficiaries, and investments are expected to benefit the region’s population of about 4 million people.

The implementation phase is expected to generate a temporary employment effect of more than 14,000 person-years — a measure roughly equivalent to one person employed for one year.

Antonio Decaro, president of the Region of Puglia, said the resources would help the region launch investments and continue economic support linked to the use of structural and national funds.