Turkey aids EU as France and Spain battle devastating wildfires

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Turkey has deployed four firefighting aircraft — two to Spain and two to France — to help tackle severe wildfires in both countries.

The aircraft are being sent as part of a wider European response coordinated through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, the EU Delegation to Turkey informed on Friday.

The mechanism allows EU countries and participating states to pool resources for disaster prevention and emergency response.

The European Union has also mobilised emergency personnel and vehicles, and is providing rapid satellite mapping through its Copernicus Emergency Management Service.

Copernicus is the EU’s Earth-observation programme, which can produce maps to support emergency services.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen thanked Turkey for “helping France and Spain fight devastating wildfires.”

How the EU response is being coordinated

Turkey has been a participating state in the EU Civil Protection Mechanism since 2016, the EU Delegation to Turkey said.

The EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in contact with French and Spanish authorities to coordinate assistance offered by participating countries and to assess any further needs.

European countries also used the same mechanism to send search-and-rescue teams, medical teams, equipment and humanitarian assistance to Turkey after the earthquakes in February 2023.