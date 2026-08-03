EU condemns drone attack against Egyptian port, warns of mounting threats

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The European Union said it stood in solidarity with Egypt after a drone attack on two vessels at Damietta port.

The attack took place at the port of Damietta, a major Mediterranean harbour in northern Egypt, according to an EU statement published on Friday by the European External Action Service (EEAS), the EU’s diplomatic service.

The EU condemned what it called an “act of aggression” against Egypt and described it as a serious threat to regional stability and maritime security.

It also reiterated the need to uphold international law and the freedom and security of navigation.

Support for de-escalation efforts

The EU said it was ready to support efforts related to de-escalation and would continue working with regional partners to safeguard stability in the Mediterranean and the wider Middle East.

The bloc also referred to its longstanding partnership with Egypt and said it was determined to work together to strengthen collective security.