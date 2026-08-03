EU pushes for stronger response to North Korea's cyber schemes hitting private firms

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Cyber activities linked to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) are causing growing financial harm in the EU, including to private companies.

The cyber activity was affecting the EU, its member states and their partners, with private firms singled out as particularly affected, the EU declared in a statement on Friday, cited by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

It said the activity helps fund the DPRK’s “unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile programmes” and poses a threat to international security and stability.

The EU also stated it shared concerns raised by Japan and other partners about an “IT workers scheme”, in which DPRK operatives allegedly offer remote IT services using fake identities to generate revenue for the country.

EU points to G7 concerns and sanctions

A strong and unified response and increased awareness were needed to counter the threat, the EU said, adding that similar concerns were raised by the G7 in Evian.

The EU noted it had previously acted against DPRK-linked malicious cyber activity, including by using its sanctions regimes — measures that restrict access to markets and financial services — and said it would do more.

It said it would continue working with partners to prevent, deter and respond to the cyber threat, and reiterated support for a “global, open, free, stable and secure cyberspace.”