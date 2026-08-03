Erasmus Mundus sends 55 Ethiopian scholars to EU in major academic push

Credit: EU Delegation to Ethiopia

Fifty-five Ethiopian students have been awarded Erasmus+ scholarships for the 2025 – 2026 academic year to study for Master’s degrees in university consortia across 12 European countries.

The scholarships are part of Erasmus Mundus, an EU programme that funds joint postgraduate degrees delivered by groups of universities in different countries, the EU Delegation to Ethiopia announced on Friday.

More than 600 Ethiopian students have received fully funded Erasmus scholarships since 2010, and Ethiopia is among the leading African countries for Erasmus Mundus awards.

The students were brought together at a pre-departure networking event held at the EU Delegation office in Addis Ababa on 28 July 2026.

Pre-departure event held in Addis Ababa

The event included EU Deputy Head of Mission Agnieszka Karpinska and representatives of EU member state embassies, the EU Delegation said.

Students were given guidance on travel arrangements, visa procedures and what to expect when studying and living in Europe.

The gathering also allowed students to meet other Erasmus Mundus scholars and exchange experiences before starting their courses.