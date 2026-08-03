EU scholarships propel Cambodian students to Europe for skills in energy and tech

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Twenty-three Cambodian scholarship recipients have been awarded EU-funded higher education places in Europe to study subjects including water management, energy and digital technology.

A pre-departure ceremony and alumni gathering was held at Novotel Phnom Penh on 31 July, co-hosted by the EU’s ambassador to Cambodia, Igor Driesmans, and Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Hang Chuon Naron, the EU Delegation to Cambodia said.

The event was also attended by Cambodia’s Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation Hem Vanndy, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

More than 150 people took part, including over 80 Erasmus+ alumni, representatives from EU member states and European business leaders.

The 23 awardees will study in Europe under several scholarship schemes supported through the EU’s Global Gateway strategy.

What the scholarships cover

Nine scholars will take Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degrees — jointly delivered master’s programmes offered by consortia of European universities — while five will study under Global Gateway Scholarships for Water Professions.

Seven scholars will pursue Energy Dual Degrees, and two were awarded European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) Digital Scholarships, the EU Delegation to Cambodia added.

Driesmans stated that the scholarships were intended to support skills development and strengthen links between Cambodia and Europe.

The gathering also introduced a new leadership board for the Erasmus Mundus Alumni Association of Cambodia.