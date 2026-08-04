Online event ticket sales rise in EU, but stark national gaps persist

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More than a quarter of people in the EU bought tickets online for events in the three months before a 2025 survey on digital technology use.

Some 26.8% of EU citizens reported purchasing tickets online for events in the previous three months in 2025, up 3.8 percentage points from 2024, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

Ireland recorded the highest share, with 51.5% of people buying tickets online over the same period, followed by the Netherlands at 48.1% and Denmark at 47.9%.

Bulgaria had the lowest proportion at 11.4%, ahead of Romania at 12.6% and Italy at 14.2%.

Differences between countries

The data comes from the EU survey on the use of information and communications technology (ICT) in households and by individuals, which tracks how people use digital services.