NATO Ukraine training command shifts leadership, plans European-led strategy

Credit: NATO

Lieutenant General Guillaume N. Beaurpere has taken command of NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) at a ceremony in Wiesbaden.

Beaurpere took over on Monday, 3 August, from Lieutenant General Curtis A. Buzzard, who had served as commander since 2024, NATO informed on Tuesday.

NSATU is NATO’s command responsible for coordinating the provision of military equipment and training to Ukraine by Allied and partner countries.

NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alexus G. Grynkewich, said NSATU “will continue to evolve”, including a plan for a European or Canadian officer to take command in about a year.

Further changes planned for NSATU

Elements of the work carried out by the Security Assistance Group – Ukraine (SAG-U) will transfer to NSATU.

The transition will have no impact on support to Ukraine, which “remains a top priority.”

Grynkewich stated that the transition would mean “more effective, efficient and sustainable support, with increased European leadership delivering it.”