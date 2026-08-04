EU clears Triton’s Flender takeover, dismissing market competition concerns

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has approved Triton’s acquisition of sole control of German industrial supplier Flender Group GmbH under the EU Merger Regulation.

Triton Fund 6 GP SARL is based in Luxembourg and is controlled by US investment firm The Carlyle Group, the Commission informed on Tuesday.

The deal covers Flender’s business in mechanical drive products, generators, systems and related services used in industrial applications, power generation and the wind power industry.

No competition concerns found

The Commission said it found no competition concerns because Triton and Flender are not active in the same markets, nor in markets linked through supply chains.

The case was assessed using the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure, which is used for transactions that do not generally require an in-depth competition investigation.

Further details are available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12536.