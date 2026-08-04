European Space Agency joins forces with Pokémon for futuristic World Space Week

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The European Space Agency will partner with The Pokémon Company International for a limited-time collaboration to mark World Space Week from 4 to 10 October 2026.

The tie-up is intended to connect wider audiences with space through “creative storytelling”, according to Anne‑Sophie Bradelle, Head of ESA Communication Department.

World Space Week is an annual event held in early October, with activities in many countries to promote space science and technology, the European Space Agency noted in its release on Tuesday.

The agency said further details of the collaboration will be announced later.

What is involved

The European Space Agency did not provide information on specific events, products, or where activities will take place, saying only that the partnership will run for a limited time during the World Space Week dates.

The Pokémon Company International manages the Pokémon brand outside Asia, including licensing, marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game and the animated TV series.