European zoos test water reuse systems as EU sounds scarcity alarm

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European zoos in Czechia and Spain are testing systems that treat and reuse wastewater on site, as EU-backed project LIFE4ZOO says water reuse across Europe could be six times higher than it is now.

Nearly 40% of the EU population was affected by water scarcity in 2019, the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) noted in its release on Friday.

Zoos use large volumes of high-quality water each day for animal care and habitats, generating significant wastewater, it added.

LIFE4ZOO is a 3.5-year project with a budget of €2.7 million running until February 2027.

The project is demonstrating what it calls a “circular” wastewater management approach — meaning used water is treated and put back into use rather than discharged.

A full-scale water recirculation system has been installed at Zoo Liberec in Czechia, and a pilot system is being developed at Zoo Barcelona in Spain.

The systems combine nature-based features such as constructed wetlands and floating vegetation islands with processes including ultrafiltration and disinfection — methods used to remove very small particles and kill germs — according to project coordinator Linda Frydrychová.

Targets for water savings and carbon footprint

Water consumption at Zoo Liberec is expected to fall by up to 50%, saving around 40,000 cubic metres of water a year, CINEA said.

At Zoo Barcelona, the pilot is expected to support wider deployment across the site, where around 60% of total water use could eventually be met through water reuse alone.

The project is also expected to halve the carbon footprint associated with water supply at both zoos, equivalent to 92 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year.

The approach is being presented as a model that could be adapted for other visitor attractions and water-intensive facilities.

“LIFE4ZOO offers a practical model for cutting freshwater use through local treatment and reuse, one that works for zoos, parks, ponds and similar sites facing the same water challenges,” Frydrychová said.