Cross-border crime specialist takes top Czech role at EU judicial agency

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Lukáš Starý has been appointed as Eurojust’s National Member for Czechia after serving as the country’s Deputy National Member.

In a statement on his appointment, Starý said he accepted the role “with a deep sense of responsibility” and described returning to an environment he “know[s] intimately”, Eurojust informed on Monday.

Starý has worked at Eurojust since 2011 in roles at the Czech National Desk, supporting Czech authorities when they need to cooperate with counterparts across Europe and beyond on cross-border criminal investigations.

Eurojust is the European Union agency that helps national authorities work together on serious cross-border crime, including by supporting judicial co-operation between prosecutors and courts.

Work at Eurojust and career background

During his time at Eurojust, Starý has been involved in thematic teams, including serving as chair of the Trafficking Team and the Board on Relations with Partners.

He is currently a member of Eurojust’s Economic Crime Team and its Advisory Group on Organisational Development.

Starý holds Master’s degrees in Law and in International Relations and European Studies from Masaryk University in Brno.

He began working in 2003 at the District Public Prosecutor’s Office in Karviná and later worked as a prosecutor in Havířov and in the International Department of the General Prosecutor’s Office before joining Eurojust in 2011.