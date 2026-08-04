Tuesday 4 August 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

EU’s local leaders plan digital and climate investment surge amid funding struggles

Tuesday 4 August 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
EU’s local leaders plan digital and climate investment surge amid funding struggles
Credit: Unsplash

Regions and cities across Europe expect to increase public investment in transport infrastructure, environmental protection, housing and education over the next few years, according to a joint consultation by the OECD and the European Committee of the Regions (CoR).

The consultation also asked local and regional authorities about broader priorities linked to long-term change, with 45% of respondents expecting the strongest rise in investment tied to the digital transition and 35% pointing to the climate transition, the CoR informed in a statement on Sunday.

A further 26% expected increased investment linked to population ageing and shrinking, including age-friendly infrastructure.

Funding constraints remained the most frequently reported obstacle to investment, with 77% citing mobilising grants and subsidies as a major or moderate challenge.

Raising their own revenues was flagged by 73% of respondents, while 66% pointed to difficulty accessing external financing.

Co-ordination and red tape cited as constraints

Co-ordination between different levels of government was also identified as a barrier, with 76% of respondents saying “vertical co-ordination” — co-operation between local, regional and national authorities — constrained investment, the CoR said.

Regulatory and administrative processes were cited by 73% as a problem.

The consultation found that efforts to address national-level barriers were less widespread than steps taken internally by subnational authorities, with about half reporting measures to better align responsibilities with fiscal capacity, and 55% working to reinforce vertical co-ordination.

Separately, 73% of respondents said they were pursuing or considering measures to enhance transparency, make better use of public procurement — the process public bodies use to buy goods and services — and strengthen public-sector expertise.

The consultation ran from 15 May to 31 October 2025 and received 215 responses from representatives of subnational governments in 22 EU countries, the OECD and CoR said.

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