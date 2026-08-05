Tobacco use falls across EU, but stark contrasts emerge by age and country

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One in six people aged 16 or over in the EU used tobacco or related products every day in 2025.

Daily use stood at 16.5% in 2025, down from 17.5% in 2022, while 77.5% of people said they did not use these products or had not used them in the previous 12 months, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

The figures cover tobacco and “related products” such as e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches and heated tobacco products.

Men were more likely than women to use these products daily, with 20.8% of men reporting everyday use compared with 12.6% of women.

Both were slightly lower than in 2022, when the shares were 22.2% for men and 13.1% for women.

Daily use was highest among people aged 35 to 49, at 21.3%, followed by those aged 25 to 34 (19.9%) and 50 to 64 (19.8%).

The lowest shares were among the youngest and oldest groups measured, at 12.1% and 9.1% respectively.

Highest and lowest rates by country

Bulgaria recorded the highest share of daily users in 2025 at 26.3%, followed by Sweden (23.9%) and Croatia (23.6%), according to Eurostat.

The lowest shares were reported in the Netherlands (9.9%) and Ireland (11.7%), with Belgium (13.6%) and Luxembourg (13.8%) also among the lowest.

Between 2022 and 2025, daily use fell in 17 EU countries, with the biggest decreases in Spain and Luxembourg at 2.1 percentage points each.

The largest increases were recorded in Croatia and Lithuania, at 2.7 percentage points apiece.