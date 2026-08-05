EU uses €1.4 billion in Russian asset profits to aid Ukraine

Credit: Openverse

The EU has received €1.4 billion in profits generated from immobilised Russian central bank assets, with the money set to be used to support Ukraine.

The sum was transferred on 3 August and comes from interest earned on cash balances linked to assets of the Central Bank of Russia held by central securities depositories — financial institutions that hold and settle securities such as bonds and shares, the European Commission informed on Wednesday.

It was the fifth transfer of this kind and covers revenues accumulated during the first half of 2026.

Since the assets were immobilised, they have generated a total of €8 billion in windfall profits.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “Russia must pay for the destruction it has caused… We are making a further €1.4 billion of them available to Ukraine.”

How the money will be used

The underlying assets remain immobilised under EU sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine, while the interest generated on the related cash balances is being directed to Ukraine following a decision by EU member states, the Commission said.

It added that 95% of the proceeds will be channelled through the Ukraine Loan Cooperation Mechanism, which provides non-repayable support to help Ukraine repay EU macro-financial assistance loans disbursed during 2025, as well as loans provided by G7 bilateral lenders under the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) Loans initiative.

The Commission put total support under the ERA loans at €45 billion.

The remaining 5% will be allocated via the European Peace Facility, which the Commission said helps Ukraine meet military and defence needs.