EU debt auction sees yields climb as demand shifts across maturity spectrum

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The European Commission sold €4.085bn of short-term EU debt on Wednesday in an auction of EU-Bills, with yields ranging from 2.400% to 2.704%.

EU-Bills are short-dated securities issued by the European Union and sold to investors via auctions, with the amounts raised repaid at maturity.

The largest tranche was €1.9bn of bills maturing on 6 August 2027, which drew €3.132bn of bids and cleared at a weighted average yield of 2.704%, the Commission informed in a release on Wednesday.

A further €1.383bn was allotted in bills maturing on 5 February 2027, against €1.877bn of bids, with a weighted average yield of 2.533%.

The remaining €802m was sold in bills maturing on 6 November 2026, attracting €1.766bn of bids and producing a weighted average yield of 2.400%.

Demand and amounts outstanding

Demand was strongest for the November 2026 bills, with a cover ratio of 2.20 — meaning bids totalled 2.20 times the amount allotted — compared with 1.36 for the February 2027 line and 1.65 for the August 2027 line, the Commission said.

The auction will settle on 7 August 2026.

After the sale, the amount of EU debt outstanding in the November 2026 line rose to €4.545bn from €3.743bn, while the February 2027 line increased to €3.883bn from €2.5bn.

The August 2027 line had no previously outstanding amount and now totals €1.9bn.