Tanzania ramps up AI and cyber skills with EU backing to tackle rising digital risks

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Tanzania has launched a specialised training programme for 110 ICT professionals in Dar es Salaam to build skills in artificial intelligence, cyber security and personal data protection with EU support.

The participants are drawn from public and private institutions, with the programme delivered through cooperation between Tanzania and the European Union and technical support from Estonia, Germany and Finland, the European External Action Service (EEAS) reported on Wednesday.

Digital transformation is creating opportunities while also exposing governments, businesses and citizens to increasingly sophisticated cyber risks, Tanzania Information and Communication Technologies Commission director general Dr Nkundwe Mwasaga said.

Tanzania’s growing adoption of digital technologies requires a workforce equipped with advanced skills to protect critical systems while supporting innovation and economic growth, he added.

Digital transformation depends on pillars including digital skills, cyber security and “digital trust” — meaning people feel confident their personal information is protected and digital services are secure, Dr Mwasaga stated further.

The training is taking place as Tanzania intensifies implementation of its National Development Vision 2050, which identifies digital transformation as a driver of future economic growth, innovation and competitiveness.

Focus on securing data as services move online

The programme covers risks linked to misuse of AI, methods for securing digital infrastructure and best practice in protecting personal information, according to the EEAS statement.

The training is expected to strengthen protection of government records and institutional data as more public services move to digital platforms, ICT officer Joseph Moshi from the President’s Office, Records and Archives Management Department said.

The government is also working to expand the use of AI across public institutions to improve service delivery, while developing national guidelines to support safe and responsible use of the technology, Moshi added.

The initiative is part of wider EU support for Tanzania’s digital transformation agenda, with the partnership drawing on expertise from European public institutions, resident adviser for the Digital Transformation Support Project Jani Ruuskanen informed.

The partnership is based on mutual learning, with European experts also learning from Tanzania’s experiences and taking lessons back to Europe, Ruuskanen added.