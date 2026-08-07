EU banks reveal nearly full balance sheet coverage in new ECB data

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The European Central Bank has published consolidated quarterly banking data for the EU as at the end of March 2026, covering nearly the entire balance sheet of the bloc’s banking sector.

The dataset is compiled on a group consolidated basis, meaning it combines figures for banking groups and their relevant subsidiaries as a single set of accounts, the ECB announced on Friday.

It covers 335 banking groups and 2,284 stand-alone credit institutions as well as non-EU controlled subsidiaries and branches operating in the EU, accounting for nearly 100% of the EU banking sector’s balance sheet.

The ECB said the quarterly release provides a subset of the information included in its year-end dataset and is intended to support analysis of the EU banking sector.

The published indicators span areas including profitability and efficiency, balance sheet composition, liquidity and funding, asset quality, capital adequacy and solvency.

Methodology and availability

Most reporting institutions use International Financial Reporting Standards alongside the European Banking Authority’s supervisory reporting standards, although some small and medium-sized reporters may use national accounting standards, the ECB said.

The central bank said the new publication also includes a small number of revisions to past data.

The consolidated banking data are available through the ECB Data Portal.

Because first-quarter 2026 data for Denmark were unavailable at the time of publication, Denmark’s fourth-quarter 2025 figures were used as a proxy for EU stock aggregates and first-quarter 2025 data were used for flow aggregates, the ECB said, adding that no individual Danish data were published for the first quarter of 2026.