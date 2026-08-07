Malta urged to tap women’s potential in vast maritime industries

Credit: European Commission

Malta’s maritime industries need greater inclusion of women across areas such as transport, innovation and the circular use of marine resources, participants heard at the Malta Sustainability Forum 2026 organised by APS Bank.

Experts at the event discussed barriers facing women in what is often called the “blue economy” — work linked to the sea, including shipping and the use of marine resources, the European Commission said on Friday in a statement about the forum.

Diverse sectors covered

The discussion covered sectors ranging from maritime transport and innovation to approaches focused on reusing materials and resources from marine activities.

Dr Stephanie Vella of WestMED National Hub Malta was among the keynote speakers and pointed to the scale of Malta’s maritime space, saying: “We have 12 times more territorial waters than we have land area.”

A full episode titled "Women in the Blue Economy" has been published online, with access available via YouTube and Spotify.