EU funds aid for Zimbabwean returnees as cholera crisis deepens

Credit: Zimbabwe Redcross Society/EEAS

The EU has announced US$345,000 in humanitarian funding to support Zimbabweans returning from South Africa after violence targeting foreign nationals and to help contain a cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe.

The money will support the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society in assisting more than 5,000 vulnerable returnees from South Africa, the European External Action Service (EEAS) informed on Friday.

Nearly 110,000 people crossed back into Zimbabwe between April and 28 July, placing pressure on reception facilities at the Beitbridge border post.

Many returnees have been spending nights at the reception centre while waiting for transport home, facing winter temperatures and limited shelter, the document said. Support will include help at Beitbridge and transport services.

The Red Cross response is set to provide emergency shelter, food, blankets, clean water, healthcare, hygiene support and other essential relief supplies.

It also includes psychosocial support, protection services and “Restoring Family Links” — a service used to help reconnect family members.

Women and girls are estimated to make up 65% of the returning population and will receive targeted support for health, protection and dignity needs.

The response prioritises women and children, older people and people with disabilities, among others with specific needs.

Cholera response across several districts

Cholera was first detected in Rushinga District in January 2026 and has since spread to districts in Manicaland and Midlands provinces.

Transmission has been reported in Nyanga, Mutasa, Mutare City, Chipinge, Chimanimani and Zvishavane, with mining communities and border areas described as major hotspots.

The funding will provide 88,200 people with measures including volunteer training and deployment to strengthen community surveillance, early case detection and referral, hygiene promotion, household water treatment and rapid response activities.

Both operations will run for six months and will be carried out in coordination with the Government of Zimbabwe, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, UN agencies and NGOs.