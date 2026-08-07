EU hails Gaza arms pact but urges swift action on fragile deal

Credit: Unsplash

The European Union has welcomed an announced agreement that would see Hamas and other non-state armed groups permanently decommission weapons, Israeli forces fully withdraw from Gaza, and a civilian transition take place in the territory, according to a statement issued on behalf of the bloc by High Representative Kaja Kallas.

The EU said Thursday night that the agreement would ensure Hamas is disarmed and “never again poses a threat to the security of Israel”. It also thanked mediators for their efforts.

The EU called on all parties to approve and implement the agreement “without delay”, and urged faster implementation of all provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

UN Security Council resolutions are legally binding decisions adopted by the UN’s most powerful body, which can set requirements for states and other parties in conflicts.

Border mission role and humanitarian aid

The EU said it would continue working on the “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict” in line with Resolution 2803, including through its Border Assistance Mission for the Rafah Crossing Point, known as EU BAM Rafah, and its police mission for the Palestinian Territories, EUPOL COPPS.

It also stated it would keep working on the “rapid, safe and unimpeded delivery and sustained distribution” of humanitarian aid “at scale”, as well as reconstruction and redevelopment in Gaza, in line with international law, including international humanitarian law.

The EU said it would continue supporting the Palestinian Authority — including its reform agenda — so it can “securely take back effective control of Gaza”, adding that coordination between the Palestinian Authority and transitional governance structures should be assured.

The bloc reiterated its commitment to a two-state solution — a framework for Israeli and Palestinian statehood — and said it was ready to contribute to efforts towards that outcome.