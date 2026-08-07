New EU sanctions target Russian defence leaders over civilian strikes in Ukraine war

Credit: Openverse

The EU has imposed sanctions on five individuals it says are supporting Russia’s military-industrial complex as the war against Ukraine continues.

The measures were adopted in response to what the Council described in a statement on Friday as intensified Russian strikes “deliberately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.”

Those listed hold senior roles in Russian companies in the defence and military technology sectors, including through the development, production or supply of equipment used by Russian forces in the war.

One of the named individuals is Ramil Nailevich Badgutdinov, general director of JSC Serpukhov Plant Metallist, which the Council said produces precision electromechanical components including systems used in Russia’s Iskander-M ballistic missile.

Aleksandr Yurevich Dyukarev, general director of JSC “Krasnoyarsk Machine-Building Plant”, was also listed, with the company described as being involved in the production of ballistic missiles including the RS-28 “Sarmat” missile system.

Other people on the list include directors of companies involved in military communications systems and in developing software for unmanned aerial vehicles — commonly known as drones — as well as space-related military technologies.

What the sanctions mean

The individuals are subject to an asset freeze, meaning any funds and economic resources held in the EU must be frozen, the Council said.

It is also prohibited to provide funds or economic resources to them, directly or indirectly, and they are subject to a travel ban preventing them from entering the EU.

The legal acts underpinning the listings have been published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The decision follows a call by EU leaders on 18 and 19 June 2026 to increase pressure on Russia, including through further sanctions, in response to the ongoing war and large-scale missile and drone strikes targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.