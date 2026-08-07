EU innovation scheme offers 4-month support for firms chasing high-risk funding

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Ready4EIC, a new support programme for companies developing innovative products and seeking funding or investor engagement, has opened applications until 16 August 2026.

The scheme is aimed at businesses working on a product, service, technology, process or business model and looking at European funding routes such as Horizon Europe and the European Innovation Council (EIC), the European Commission informed on Friday.

Horizon Europe is the EU’s main research and innovation funding programme, while the EIC backs high-risk, high-potential innovations.

Participating companies will work with dedicated Innovation Advisors based at local innovation hubs to assess their needs, identify areas to improve, and agree practical next steps.

The support includes training sessions, tailored one-to-one consultations, tools and guidance designed for direct use in the company, and opportunities to engage with investors and innovation ecosystem organisations.

Two rounds of support over up to four months

Ready4EIC will be delivered in two rounds and can provide up to four months of structured capacity-building support, the programme description said.

Round 1 is expected to run for about two months and focus on core knowledge and tools to strengthen innovation and growth plans.

A second, more advanced round will run for two months and will be offered to selected participants, with support focused on scaling, investment readiness and access to “deep-tech” funding — typically referring to capital for companies built on significant scientific or engineering advances.

Applications must be submitted via an online form and close at 23:59 CEST on 16 August 2026. Queries can be sent to Ready4EIC at servicefacility.eu.