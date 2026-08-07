Portugal secures €2.32b in EU funding, nearing 75% of recovery targets

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Portugal has received €2.32 billion from the European Commission under the EU’s post-pandemic Recovery and Resilience Facility, marking the country’s ninth payment from the scheme.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility is the main funding tool within NextGenerationEU, an EU programme created after the Covid-19 pandemic to support member states’ recovery and longer-term economic development, the Commission noted in a release on Friday.

The latest payment is linked to reforms and investments that include measures to modernise vocational education and training, improve access to finance, and reduce administrative steps in areas such as environmental licensing.

Other measures connected to the disbursement include work on education, waste management and the “circular economy” — an approach focused on reusing and recycling materials — as well as business simplification and forest management.

Progress under Portugal’s national plan

The Commission said the payment followed Portugal’s ninth request, submitted on 18 May 2026, and approved by the Commission on 2 July after a favourable opinion from the Council’s Economic and Financial Committee.

Portugal has now received a total of €17.23 billion under the facility, including €2.33 billion in pre-financing, which the Commission said corresponds to 78.67% of the country’s overall allocation of €21.905 billion.

It added that 74.54% of the milestones and targets in Portugal’s national recovery and resilience plan have been fulfilled.

Payments under the facility are performance-based and depend on member states meeting agreed milestones and targets.

The Commission said the facility is due to close at the end of 2026, with member states required to complete outstanding milestones and targets by August 2026 and submit their final payment requests by the end of September 2026.