Traditional Polish sausage earns EU protection for its distinctive regional heritage

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Kiełbasa pradziada z Dukli, a traditional smoked sausage from south-east Poland, has been added to the EU’s list of foods protected for their geographical origin.

The product has been registered as a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI), an EU quality label that links a food’s name to a specific place and recognises products with qualities or a reputation connected to that area, the European Commission announced on Friday.

Kiełbasa pradziada z Dukli is made using meat and liver from pigs of the Puławska breed or crossbreeds, and originates from Dukla, a municipality in the Podkarpackie region near Poland’s border with Slovakia.

The Commission described the sausage as having a flavour combining ham with noticeable pieces of pork liver and a smoky aroma created through traditional smoking using beech and alder wood, with sweet cherry or sour cherry wood also added.

It said the raw materials and production process are based on local knowledge and expertise passed down through generations.

Added to EU register of protected food names

The new PGI joins more than 3,900 protected names listed in the EU’s eAmbrosia database.