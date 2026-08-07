EU clears US giants’ aviation deal, citing limited impact on competition

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has cleared Apollo Funds and KKR to take joint control of Atlantic Aviation Holding Corporation under the EU Merger Regulation.

Atlantic Aviation is being acquired by Apollo Global Management and its subsidiaries and investment funds — referred to as Apollo Funds — alongside KKR & Co, with all the companies based in the United States, the Commission informed in a release on Friday.

The transaction mainly concerns ground handling services in North America and the Caribbean.

The Commission said it found the deal would not raise competition concerns because it would have a limited impact on the European Economic Area, which covers EU countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

Simplified review

The case was assessed using the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure, it added.

Further details are available on the Commission’s competition website and in its public case register under case number M.12427, it said.