EU clears Naspers' eMAG acquisition, ruling out concerns in retail sector

Credit: Openverse

The European Commission has approved Naspers Limited’s acquisition of sole control of Romanian online retailer Dante International S.A., known as eMAG, under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal involves Naspers, a South Africa-based company, taking sole control of eMAG, the Commission stated in a release on Friday.

The transaction relates primarily to the retail sector.

Regulators said the acquisition would not raise competition concerns because the companies are not active in the same markets or in vertically related markets — meaning they do not operate at different levels of the same supply chain — and the impact on the market structure would be limited.

Simplified review

The case was assessed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure, it added.

Further details are available via the Commission’s competition website and its public case register under case number M.12496.