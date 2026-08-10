EU approves €84m Danish plan to boost critical clean tech capacity

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has approved an €84 million (DKK 629 million) Danish scheme to support manufacturing capacity for clean technologies under EU state aid rules.

The funding will be available as direct grants to companies investing in additional production capacity for “net-zero technologies” and their key components, the Commission noted in a statement on Monday.

Net-zero technologies are products used to reduce or avoid greenhouse gas emissions, such as equipment linked to renewable energy or other low-carbon industrial processes.

The scheme also covers support for producing new or recovered “critical raw materials” needed for the final products or their main components.

Critical raw materials are materials considered strategically important and at risk of supply disruption.

Grants can be awarded until 31 December 2026.

How the scheme was cleared

The measure was approved under the Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework, known as CISAF, adopted by the Commission on 25 June 2025.

The Commission said the scheme is open to companies investing in manufacturing capacity for technologies and components listed in Annex II of the CISAF.

A non-confidential version of the decision is due to be published in the Commission’s State aid register under case number SA.124032 once confidentiality issues have been resolved.