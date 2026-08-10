Berlin Mercedes-Benz hubs acquired in UK deal after EU green light

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The European Commission has approved Global Auto Holdings (Topco) Limited (GAHL) buying eight Mercedes-Benz retail and service outlets in the Berlin area.

The deal gives the UK-based company sole control of the eight sites, which are currently part of Mercedes-Benz AG of Germany, the Commission said in a release on Monday.

The transaction mainly covers the distribution of motor vehicles and spare parts, as well as certain after-sales services — such as servicing and repairs — in the Berlin metropolitan area.

Competition review

The Commission said it did not identify competition concerns because the companies would have a limited combined market position after the acquisition.

The case was assessed under the EU’s simplified merger review procedure.

Further details are published in the Commission’s public case register under reference M.12503.