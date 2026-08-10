EU greenlights Recordati deal under streamlined merger scrutiny

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has approved GBL and CVC Capital Partners’ purchase of joint control of Italian pharmaceutical company Recordati under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal will give Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL), a Belgium-based investment company, and CVC Capital Partners plc, based in Jersey, joint control of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., the Commission informed on Monday.

The transaction relates mainly to the pharmaceutical sector.

The Commission said it found the deal would not raise competition concerns because the companies would have limited market positions as a result of the transaction.

Simplified review

The notified acquisition was assessed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure, which is used for transactions considered unlikely to raise competition issues.

Further details are listed in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12479.