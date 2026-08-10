EU clears UAE-Italy data centre merger, citing no competition concerns

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The European Commission has approved the creation of a joint venture between UAE-based Khazna Data Center Holdings Limited and Italy’s Eni S.p.A. under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal mainly involves the construction, management and operation of data centres, the Commission said in a release on Monday.

It concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the companies would have limited combined market positions as a result of the deal.

Simplified review

The merger was examined under the EU’s simplified procedure, a faster review process used for cases the Commission considers unlikely to raise competition issues.

More information is available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12451.