EU condemns Houthi strikes on civilians, warns of escalating regional risks

Credit: Openverse

The European Union has condemned a new wave of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and on areas in Yemen controlled by the Yemeni government, including strikes in Saudi Arabia’s Najran region and in the city of Marib.

The attacks hit civilian infrastructure and caused casualties, according to a statement issued on Friday from the EU’s press and information team at its Delegation to Yemen, and cited by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The EU said it was expressing “full solidarity” with Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s government and offered condolences to the families of those killed.

Targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure is “unacceptable” and must stop “immediately.”

The EU also called on the Houthis — a group that controls large parts of Yemen — to “immediately cease all attacks inside and outside Yemen.”

Call for de-escalation

The attacks were described as a “dangerous escalation” that undermines regional stability and could jeopardise efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

The EU said it remained committed to supporting Yemen’s people and would continue working with the United Nations, regional partners and the international community on de-escalation and peace efforts.