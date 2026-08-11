Temporary protection for Ukrainians rises across EU as Poland sees sharp fall

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A total of 4.41 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine held temporary protection status in the EU on 30 June 2026, up by 24,380 people from the end of May.

Temporary protection is an EU scheme that gives displaced people the right to live, work and access services in member states without going through a full asylum procedure, according to the European Commission’s description cited by Eurostat in a release on Tuesday.

Germany hosted the largest number of people under the scheme at 1,286,230, followed by Poland with 961,170 and Czechia with 390,810.

Numbers rose in 24 of the EU’s 27 countries compared with the end of May, with the biggest increases recorded in Italy (up 4,115), Czechia (up 3,835) and Germany (up 2,960).

Poland recorded the largest fall over the month, down 6,335 people, while Belgium fell by 35 and Ireland by 15.

Highest per-capita rates in Czechia, Slovakia and Cyprus

The highest ratios of people under temporary protection per 1,000 residents were recorded in Czechia (35.8), Slovakia (27.2) and Cyprus (26.8), compared with 9.8 across the EU, Eurostat said.

Ukrainian citizens accounted for more than 98.5% of all beneficiaries in the EU as of 30 June.

Adult women made up 43.4% of those covered, adult men 27%, and minors 29.6%.

The figures are based on the EU’s decision in March 2022 to activate temporary protection in response to the mass displacement caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

EU member states agreed in June 2025 to extend temporary protection from 4 March 2026 to 4 March 2027.