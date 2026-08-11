EU edges closer to approving Poland's €7.9b recovery funding request

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has given a positive assessment of Poland’s fifth request for €7.9 billion from the EU’s post-pandemic Recovery and Resilience Facility, part of the NextGenerationEU programme.

Poland submitted the request on 19 June 2026 and it relates to reforms and investments linked to 16 milestones and 13 targets set out in the country’s EU-approved plan, the Commission said in a statement on Monday.

Measures covered by the request include support for digital technologies in schools, a new legal framework for space activities and the use of satellite data, and changes to how electricity grid connections are managed.

More than 500,000 teachers — over 65% of Poland’s teaching workforce — received vouchers to buy portable computers, and more than 16,500 primary and secondary schools were equipped with laptops and tablets.

Poland also adopted a Space Activities Act, which the Commission said set out a governance framework for space activities and the use of satellite data, including in the public sector.

What happens next

The Commission has sent its preliminary assessment to the EU’s Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to deliver its opinion.

A payment can be made after the committee’s opinion and after the Commission adopts a payment decision.

The request also includes funding linked to 88 trams purchased for Wrocław, Poznań and Kraków.

Changes to Poland’s Energy Law introduced a single set of rules for electricity network connections nationwide, required publication of data on available connection capacity, and enabled electronic submission of connection requests.

Support was also provided for a data hub for the electricity market, power quality monitoring systems in 48 substations, and three IT systems for Poland’s electricity transmission system operator.

Poland’s recovery and resilience plan is financed by €54.72 billion in total — €25.28 billion in grants and €29.44 billion in loans — under the facility.

If this latest request proceeds to payment, the total funds paid out to Poland would reach €42.05 billion, including €5.06 billion in pre-financing, the Commission said.