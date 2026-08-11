EU releases €897m to Czechia as pandemic aid programme enters final stretch

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Czechia has received €897 million from the European Commission under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, part of the NextGenerationEU post-pandemic funding programme.

The payment is intended to support projects including new facilities for cardiovascular and transplant medicine, improvements to preventive colorectal cancer screening, and the rollout of telemedicine and eHealth services, the Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

The funding will also support a revision of electricity network tariff rules and services for businesses expanding abroad.

Czechia submitted its sixth payment request on 30 April 2026 and it was approved by the Commission on 13 July 2026.

Most of Czechia’s allocation now paid out

After this latest transfer, Czechia has received 88% of its total €8.67 billion allocation under its national recovery and resilience plan, with 88% of the plan’s milestones and targets now fulfilled, the Commission said.

It added that the funds were disbursed after a positive opinion from the Council’s Economic and Financial Committee.

Payments under the Recovery and Resilience Facility are performance-based and depend on Member States meeting agreed milestones and targets in their national plans.

Member states must complete any remaining milestones and targets by August 2026 and submit final payment requests by the end of September, with the facility due to close at the end of 2026.